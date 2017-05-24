FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Forgame disposes equity interest in Beijing Hongruan Xiechuang Communication and Technology
May 24, 2017 / 2:51 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Forgame disposes equity interest in Beijing Hongruan Xiechuang Communication and Technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Forgame Holdings Ltd:

* Announces disposal of 20 pct equity interest in Beijing Hongruan Xiechuang Communication and Technology Co. Ltd.

* Hunan Tianrun has agreed to acquire entire equity interest in Beijing Hongruan from vendors

* Weidong agreed to dispose of, Hunan Tianrun agreed to acquire, sale interest, representing 20% equity interest in Beijing Hongruan for RMB87.5 million

* Estimated that group will recognise a gain of approximately RMB72 million (before tax) as a result of disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

