BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
May 22 Forgame Holdings Ltd
* Group expects a improvement in its net operational loss position of about 75% to 79% for six months ending 30 june 2017
* Expected operational net loss for hy ranges from about RMB14.0 million to RMB16.0 million
* Expects to record a smaller net investment loss for six months ending 30 june 2017 ranging from nil to about rmb2.0 million
* Expected improvement in net operational loss position is primarily attributable to increase in roi of group's flagship game, liberators
* Group is expected to record a net loss ranging from approximately RMB14.0 million to RMB18.0 million for six months ending 30 June 2017
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07