May 9 (Reuters) - FORIS AG:

* VOLUNTARY PUBLIC PURCHASE OFFER FOR THE REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

* WITHIN THE SCOPE OF THE OFFER, A TOTAL OF 247,025 SHARES WERE REPURCHASED AT THE PRICE OF EUR 3.15 PER SHARE AS SET OUT IN THE OFFER DOCUMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)