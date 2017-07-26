FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
BRIEF-Form Holdings announces preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2017
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Politics
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
Russia
House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
Survivors of Texas truck where 10 died offer testimony for visas
U.S.
Survivors of Texas truck where 10 died offer testimony for visas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 1:16 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-Form Holdings announces preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2017

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Form Holdings Corp

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue about $12.9 million for Wellness segment

* Providing initial revenue guidance for 2018 for Wellness segment of approximately $60 million

* Form Holdings announces preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2017

* Reiterating previous 2017 revenue guidance for its Wellness segment of approximately $50 million

* Efforts to establish itself as a pure-play Health & Wellness co ongoing with plans to complete transition by end of Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.