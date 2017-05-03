WRAPUP 1-China's economy loses momentum as policymakers clamp down on debt risks
* Factory output, investment growth miss expectations in April
May 3 Formfactor Inc:
* Formfactor Inc reports first quarter results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.07
* Q1 revenue $128.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $124.1 million
* Sees Q2 gaap revenue $130 million to $138 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 non-gaap revenue $130 million to $138 million
* Sees Q2 non-gaap net income per diluted share $0.24 to $0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. ride services company Lyft Inc and Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo have launched a self-driving vehicle partnership, bringing together two rivals to dominant ride-sharing service Uber Technologies Inc.
TOKYO, May 15 Japanese stocks edged down on Monday, pressured by a stronger yen, a widespread cyber attack and North Korea's missile test over the weekend.