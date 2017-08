March 14 (Reuters) - Infoscan SA:

* Following the company capital increase, Formonar Investments Limited has stake lowered in Infoscan to 11.67 percent from 20.39 percent

* The number of owned shares has not changed and Formonar Investments Limited still owns 510,400 shares of Infoscan