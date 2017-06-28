BRIEF-Kinnevik to sell remaining stake in Lazada for $115 mln to Alibaba
* Says intends to sell its remaining stake in Lazada for USD 115 million
June 28 Formosa International Hotels Corp :
* Says co will pay cash dividend of T$7.39 per share and stock dividend of T$0.78 per share for 2016
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date July 27
* Last date before book closure July 30 with book closure period from July 31 to Aug. 4
* Record date Aug. 4
* Cash payment date is Aug. 15
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 9