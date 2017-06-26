Ten percent of fish caught in oceans get dumped - study
* About 10 million tonnes of fish dumped every year - scientists
June 26 Formosa Optical Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 25
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EM8NMn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* About 10 million tonnes of fish dumped every year - scientists
* Rreceived a confirmation from its Macau lawyer that an application had been submitted by lawyer on behalf of co to court of Macau