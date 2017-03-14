BRIEF-Formpipe Software receives Lasernet order worth SEK 4.5 million

March 14 (Reuters) - Formpipe Software AB:

* Receives Lasernet Order worth 4.5 million Swedish crowns ($503,479)

* Says of the total order value of 4.5 million crowns, license revenue amounts to 2.8 million Swedish crowns of which 1.4 million Swedish crowns are recorder in Q1 of 2017

* Says remaining license and maintenance revenue will be allocated throughout contract period

* Says total order value amounts to 4.5 million Swedish crowns over a four-year period

($1 = 8.9378 Swedish crowns)