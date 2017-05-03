May 3 Formycon AG:
* In FY group increased its turnover by more than 15 percent compared to previous year to
19.5 million euros ($21.31 million) (2015: 16.9 million euros)
* FY group's EBITDA was -3.37 million euros (2015: positive 1.47 million euros), with net
loss for year being -4.07 million euros (2015: profit of 0.58 million euros)
* In FY Formycon AG as group's actual operational unit achieved a turnover of 13.9 million
euros (2015: 13.6 million euros)
* For 2017 financial year, anticipates an annual turnover in region of 25 million euros
