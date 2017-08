May 30 (Reuters) - FORMYCON AG:

* FORMYCON PUBLISHES FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* Q1 ‍SALES REVENUES AND OTHER EARNINGS TOTALED EURO 3.38 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 6.34 MILLION)​

* Q1 ‍EBITDA WAS EURO -0.51 MILLION (EURO -0.02 MILLION) BASED ON A QUARTERLY RESULT OF EURO -0.71 MILLION (EURO -0.19 MILLION)​

* Q1 ‍REVENUES FROM SALES AND OTHER EARNINGS AT FORMYCON AG TOTALED EURO 2.16 MILLION. QUARTERLY RESULT STOOD AT EURO -0.77 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)