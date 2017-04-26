FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2017 / 10:14 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Forrester Research Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Forrester Research Inc

* Forrester Research reports 2017 first-quarter financial results

* Q1 pro forma earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 revenue $77.2 million versus $77.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 pro forma earnings per share about $1.13 to $1.20

* Sees Q2 2017 pro forma earnings per share about $0.30 to $0.34

* Sees FY total revenues of approximately $324.0 million to $332.0 million

* Sees Q2 total revenues of approximately $86.0 million to $89.0 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $86.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.17, revenue view $328.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $76.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

