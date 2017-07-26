BRIEF-Forrester Research Q2 earnings per share $0.34

July 26 (Reuters) - Forrester Research Inc

* Forrester Research reports 2017 second-quarter financial results

* Q2 pro forma earnings per share $0.42

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 revenue $89.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $87.5 million

* Sees GAAP total revenues of about $77.5 million to $80.5 million for third-quarter 2017

* Sees GAAP diluted earnings per share of about $0.13 to $0.17 for third-quarter 2017

* Sees pro forma diluted earnings per share of about $0.21 to $0.25 for q3 of 2017

* Sees GAAP total revenues of approximately $324.0 million to $332.0 million for full-year 2017

* Sees GAAP diluted earnings per share of about $0.87 to $0.94 for full-year 2017

* Sees pro forma diluted earnings per share of about $1.13 to $1.20 for full-year 2017