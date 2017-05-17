FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2017 / 8:34 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF- Forside to acquire shares of real estate management firm jrag

1 Min Read

May 17(Reuters) - Forside Co Ltd

* Says it will acquire 1,600 shares (1,600 voting rights) of jrag, which is mainly engaged in the real estate management, sales, leasing and agency business, at price of 249,997 yen per share, and it will increase voting power to 40 percent from 0 percent in jrag on June 2

* Says it will start the real estate management, sales, and agency business through jrag

* Says it will issue 1.8 million shares through private placement to REXEM, the owner of Jrag, on June 2, at price of 223 yen per share, or for 400 million yen in total

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/JspZAc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

