FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Forterra posts Q1 loss per share $0.35
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2017 / 10:51 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Forterra posts Q1 loss per share $0.35

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Forterra Inc

* Forterra announces its first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 sales $338.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $338.6 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.35

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Forterra Inc - company does not anticipate providing an annual or quarterly guidance going forward

* Forterra Inc - expects that net income for Q2 of 2017 will range from $3.0 million to $10.0 million

* Forterra Inc - sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA $50.0 million to $60.0 million

* Forterra - decline in net sales excluding acquisitions was due to a more typical winter in Q1 2017 and impact of heavy rain and flooding in California

* Forterra - Expects costs associated with growth, other initiatives, integration activities. Sarbanes-Oxley act compliance to result in lower YoY results in H1

* Forterra - initiatives expected to contribute towards ability to achieve 2019 target of 400 basis point expansion in income from operations as a percent of sales as compared to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.