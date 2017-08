March 30 (Reuters) - Forterra Inc

* Forterra announces its fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 sales $354.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $373.2 million

* Q4 2016 had a consolidated net loss of $48.7 million, compared to a net loss of $33.1 million in prior year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)