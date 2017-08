Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

* Gave notice to repurchase Solomon power station from Tec Pipe Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Transalta Corporation

* Solomon power station is currently treated as a lease liability and recognised as debt on fortescue's balance sheet

* Liability and associated costs related to Solomon power station of US$348 million will be fully repaid from available cash in November 2017