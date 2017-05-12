FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Fortis and Teck announce Waneta Dam agreement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Fortis and Teck announce Waneta Dam agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc

* Fortis and teck announce waneta dam agreement

* Fortis inc- teck expects to realize a net book gain of approximately $800 million on the closing of the transaction

* Fortis - fortis will buy teck's two-thirds interest in waneta dam and related transmission assets in british columbia, canada, for $1.2 billion cash

* Fortis inc - fortis will finance the transaction through a combination of cash on hand, debt and equity

* Fortis inc - the waneta dam will operate as a non-regulated energy infrastructure subsidiary of fortis inc

* Fortis inc- the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share

* Fortis inc - under agreement, teck metals ltd. Will be granted a 20-year lease to use co's two-thirds interest in waneta

* Fortis - teck has committed $174 million for second new acid plant which is currently under construction and scheduled to be operational in summer 2019

* Fortis inc - teck metals will have an option to extend the lease for a further 10 years at comparable rates

* Fortis - no cash tax will be payable on the proceeds from the deal

* Fortis inc - teck will pay a break fee to fortis in event bc hydro exercises its right of first offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.