March 1 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc:

* Fortis Inc announces C$500 million sale of common shares

* Fortis Inc - to issue and sell 12.2 million common shares of Fortis at a price of C$41.00 per share

* Expect no further equity issuances over five-year plan period to fund base capital plan of C$13 billion