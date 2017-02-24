BRIEF-Gold Town Games Q4 operating loss before depreciation widens to SEK 1.4 mln
* Q4 operating loss before depreciation 1.4 million Swedish crowns ($155,000) versus loss 0.4 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Feb 24 Fortis Inc :
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 1,941 won/share from 2,803 won/share
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Xekdf7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q4 operating loss before depreciation 1.4 million Swedish crowns ($155,000) versus loss 0.4 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
* Q4 total operating revenue $3.1 million versus $6.4 million year ago
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 6,500 percent to 7,300 percent, or to be 35.6 million yuan to 40 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (0.5 million yuan)