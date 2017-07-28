BRIEF-Fortis reports strong second quarter earnings of $257 million

July 28 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.62

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fortis Inc - five-year consolidated capital expenditures through 2021 are expected to be approximately $13 billion

* Fortis Inc - ‍consolidated capital expenditure plan of $3.1 billion for 2017 is on track​

* Fortis Inc qtrly revenue $2,015 million versus $1,485 million

* Fortis Inc - total cost of Tilbury liquefied natural gas ("LNG") facility in British Columbia is estimated at approximately $400 million

* Fortis inc - Tilbury liquefied natural gas ("LNG") facility is expected to be in service in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: