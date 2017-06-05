FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fortress Biotech subsidiary enters into license agreements with City Of Hope
June 5, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Fortress Biotech subsidiary enters into license agreements with City Of Hope

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Fortress Biotech Inc:

* Fortress Biotech announces that its subsidiary, Mustang Bio, enters into license agreements with City Of Hope for novel CAR T immunotherapies

* Fortress Biotech Inc - therapies covered under agreements include human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) CAR T technology (HER2 technology)

* Fortress Biotech Inc - therapies covered under agreements include CS1-specific CAR t technology , prostate stem cell antigen (PSCA) CAR T technology

* Fortress Biotech Inc -agreement builds on established exclusive patent license agreements unit entered into with COH related to unit's lead CAR T therapies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

