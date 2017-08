May 11 (Reuters) - Fortress Paper Ltd

* Fortress Paper announces first quarter 2017 results

* Says expects full year 2017 pricing to compare favorably to full year 2016 pricing

* Qtrly sales $92.5 million versus $80.01 million last year

* Says reported 2017 Q1 operating EBITDA of $7.5 million, an increase of $6.4 million relative to comparative prior year period