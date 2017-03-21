FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fortress Paper posts Q4 net loss $7.3 million
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#Market News
March 21, 2017 / 12:57 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Fortress Paper posts Q4 net loss $7.3 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Fortress Paper Ltd

* Fortress Paper announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly sales $80.863 million versus $74.576 million

* Says production costs are expected to be lower in Q1 of 2017 for dissolving pulp segment

* Qtrly net loss $7.3 million versus net loss of $3.7 million last year

* Management anticipates that FSC will generate materially higher operating EBITDA in 2017 versus 2016

* Fortress Paper - expects improving viscose staple fibre and dissolving pulp pricing through Q1 of 2017 and into stronger seasonal summer months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

