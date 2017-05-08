FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Fortress Q1 loss per share $0.02
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Fortress Q1 loss per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Fortress Investment Group:

* Fortress reports first quarter 2017 results and announces dividend of $0.09 per share

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fortress Investment Group Llc qtrly revenues $ 232 million versus $ 232 million

* Fortress Investment Group - total assets under management at end of q1 of $70.16 billion versus $70.64 billion at end of q1 2016

* Fortress Investment - has contractually agreed that it will not pay any dividends after march 31, 2017 while merger agreement with softbank remains in effect

* Fortress Investment - class A shareholders should not anticipate receiving a dividend with respect to quarterly periods ended June 30, 2017 or September 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.