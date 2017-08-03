BRIEF-Fortress Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.06

1 Min Read
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fortress Investment Group
* Fortress reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.06
* Fortress investment group llc - management fee paying assets under management of $72.4 billion as of june 30, 2017, up 3% compared to previous quarter
* Fortress investment group llc qtrly pre-tax distributable earnings $0.22 per dividend paying share
* Fortress investment group llc -as of june 30, 2017, credit funds and private equity funds had $6.8 billion and $0.7 billion of uncalled capital, respectively
* Fortress investment group llc qtrly gaap revenues $247 million versus $232 million