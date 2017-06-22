June 22 Fortress Transportation And
Infrastructure Investors Llc:
* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc -
on June 16, 2017 co entered into credit agreement - SEC filing
* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc -
credit agreement provides for revolving loans to be made
available to company in an aggregate principal amount of up to
$75,000,000
* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc -
revolving credit loans will mature, and commitments in respect
of revolving credit facility will terminate, on June 16, 2020
Source text: (bit.ly/2svMf1m)
