BRIEF-Fortuna: court ruling on Templeton legal action due Monday

April 20 (Reuters) - Czech betting firm Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv
* Fortuna says, on Templeton legal action, court will announce its decision on Monday, April 24 after close of markets
* says first hearing was held before the Enterprise Division of the Amsterdam Court of Appeals on Thursday
* Group of shareholders, advised by Templeton, has filed an application for an injunction to halt the proposed acquisition of Romanian businesses from Penta Investments, Fortuna's biggest stakeholder
* Fortuna has asked court to reject Templeton request
* Fortuna plans April 26 EGM to approve acquisitions
* Penta has offered to buy out minority shareholders at a discount and take the company off the market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: