BRIEF-Fortuna Entertainment Group buys betting operators in Romania, Croatia and Spain

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv
* Fortuna says has entered into agreement to acquire businesses in Romania, Croatia and Spain
* Fortuna says will acquire 100 percent share in Hattrick Sports Group
* Fortuna says closing is expected in H1 2017
* Fortuna says to pay initial consideration of approximately eur 85 million, funded mainly via bank loans
* Fortuna says agreed also earn-out mechanism which may lead to payment of maximum additional eur 50 million
* Hattrick owns betting operators Casa Pariurilor in Romania, PSK in Croatia and a joint venture in Luckia in Spain