BRIEF-Fortuna Entertainment Group buys betting operators in Romania, Croatia and Spain

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv

* Fortuna says has entered into agreement to acquire businesses in Romania, Croatia and Spain

* Fortuna says will acquire 100 percent share in Hattrick Sports Group

* Fortuna says closing is expected in H1 2017

* Fortuna says to pay initial consideration of approximately eur 85 million, funded mainly via bank loans

* Fortuna says agreed also earn-out mechanism which may lead to payment of maximum additional eur 50 million

* Hattrick owns betting operators Casa Pariurilor in Romania, PSK in Croatia and a joint venture in Luckia in Spain