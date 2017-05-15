FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fortuna provides update on filing of financial documents
May 15, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Fortuna provides update on filing of financial documents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc

* Fortuna provides update on filing of financial documents

* Company has resolved SEC comments and filed its annual financial documents

* Formal closure of inquiry process by SEC is expected to follow after filing of annual financial documents

* Fortuna Silver Mines - Will be delayed in filing its interim financial statements and related MD&A for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016

* Fortuna Silver Mines Inc - Company intends to file interim financial documents on May 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

