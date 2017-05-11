FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2017 / 5:14 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Fortuna Q1 EBITDA falls 36 percent, amounts staked up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv

* says total amounts staked in q1 increased by 20.1 percent to eur 302.2 million

* says q1 ebitda eur 3.0 million, down 36.3 percent

* says confirms 2017 guidance

* says anticipates that total amounts staked could grow up to eur 1,300 million and ebitda could increase in a range between 20% to 25%

* says investments into new enhanced sports betting & gaming platform, data warehouse and front-end system should further drive the CAPEX spending in 2017 that are expected to be between EUR 8 – 10 million

* "Our operating profitability measured by EBITDA was impacted by lower margins due to unfavourable sports results across all markets and the planned increase of operating costs in connection with building operational excellence and CEE expansion,” said Per Widerström, CEO Further company coverage:

