BRIEF-Fortuna says will ask court to reject Templeton’s requests on acquisitions
* Czech betting company Fortuna says will ask court to reject shareholder Templeton’s requests to halt Romanian acquisitions
April 12 Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv
* Fortuna Entertainment Group restates 2016 financial year net profit at 8.28 million euros, down from 11.24 million it originally reported
* Fortuna says the change "resulted from the adjustment of the deferred tax assets after the reassessment of future eligibility in relation to legislative changes in Poland." Further company coverage: (Prague Newsroom)
PRAGUE, April 13 A group of shareholders in Czech betting company Fortuna has filed an application for an injunction to halt the proposed acquisition of Romanian businesses from Penta Investments, Fortuna's biggest stakeholder.