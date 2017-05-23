FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fortuna says closes acquisiton of Hattrick, sells Fortuina Sazky
#Casinos & Gaming
May 23, 2017

BRIEF-Fortuna says closes acquisiton of Hattrick, sells Fortuina Sazky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv

* Fortuna says has successfully closed the acquisition of the 100% share in Hattrick Sports

* Hattrick is the owner of the betting operator in Romania, Casa Pariurilor, the operator in Croatia, PSK, and B2B operations in Spain, Germany and other countries

* Fortuna signed an agreement under which it agreed to sell its 98.4% stake in Fortuna sázky a.s. to Sazka, a.s. The transaction was settled and closed on the signing date. Both parties agreed that the transaction price shall not be disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

