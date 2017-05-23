BRIEF-Fortuna says closes acquisiton of Hattrick, sells Fortuina Sazky

May 23 (Reuters) - Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv

* Fortuna says has successfully closed the acquisition of the 100% share in Hattrick Sports

* Hattrick is the owner of the betting operator in Romania, Casa Pariurilor, the operator in Croatia, PSK, and B2B operations in Spain, Germany and other countries

* Fortuna signed an agreement under which it agreed to sell its 98.4% stake in Fortuna sázky a.s. to Sazka, a.s. The transaction was settled and closed on the signing date. Both parties agreed that the transaction price shall not be disclosed.