3 months ago
BRIEF-Fortuna shareholder group says Penta offer still below fair value
#Casinos & Gaming
June 1, 2017 / 7:12 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Fortuna shareholder group says Penta offer still below fair value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv

* Group of Fortuna Entertainment shareholders, advised by Templeton, says revised offer price in voluntary buyout still significantly below fair value of company

* Group holds 10.5 percent stake in Fortuna

* Penta, which holds a 68 percent share through its Fortbet Holdings unit, raised the offer price in a voluntary buyout to CZK 118.04 on Monday, from CZK 98.69

* Templeton-advised group says believes the outlook for Fortuna’s core business is very positive, given the regulatory environment dynamics in both the Czech Republic and Poland

* says results of the first month of online casino operations in the Czech Republic are very encouraging, and "we believe it may become a significant value contributor for the company going forward." Further company coverage:

