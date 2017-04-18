BRIEF-Fortuna shareholders group says Penta buyout offer below fair value

April 18 (Reuters) - Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv

* Group of Fortuna shareholders, advised by Templeton, says price offered by Fortbet in tender for Fortuna shares is significantly below fair value

* Czech-Slovak investment group Penta said on March 31 its Fortbet Holdings unit, Fortuna's 68.3 percent shareholder, had announced a public offering at 98.69 crowns ($3.89) a share in Prague and 15.43 zlotys ($3.90) in Warsaw

* Templeton, in statement, says outlook for Fortuna’s business is very positive, given the regulatory environment dynamics in both the Czech Republic and Poland that have resulted in the ceasing of operations by several offshore competitors

* Templeton says recent acquisitions and license awards also bode well for Fortuna's outlook