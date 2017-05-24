FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines Q1 earnings per share $0.08
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
May 24, 2017 / 8:56 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines Q1 earnings per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc

* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 sales $64.8 million versus $42.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fortuna silver mines inc - qtrly aisc per ounce of payable silver was $6.08

* Fortuna silver mines inc qtrly ‍silver and gold production of 2,033,191 and 13,200 ounces respectively​

* Fortuna silver mines inc - in q1, zinc production increased 4% to 10.8 million pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

