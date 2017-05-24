BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines Q1 earnings per share $0.08

May 24 (Reuters) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc

* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 sales $64.8 million versus $42.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fortuna silver mines inc - qtrly aisc per ounce of payable silver was $6.08

* Fortuna silver mines inc qtrly ‍silver and gold production of 2,033,191 and 13,200 ounces respectively​

* Fortuna silver mines inc - in q1, zinc production increased 4% to 10.8 million pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: