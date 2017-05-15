BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines Q4 earnings per share $0.04

May 15 (Reuters) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc

* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-F, annual report

* Q4 sales $57.9 million versus $37 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.04

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Management concluded that certain internal controls were not operating effectively, and as such material weaknesses were identified

* Fortuna Silver Mines Inc says management has commenced remediation of these material weaknesses in 2017

* Certain internal controls over financial reporting were not operating effectively, and as such material weaknesses were identified

* Co did not address all risks, controls related to revenue recognition, among others

* Management has commenced remediation of several material weaknesses in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: