BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines reports Q4 earnings per share $0.05

May 15 (Reuters) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc

* Q4 earnings per share $0.05

* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-f, annual report

* Q4 sales $57.9 million versus $37 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly silver and gold production of 2,120,098 ounces and 13,812 ounces, respectively

* Fortuna silver mines -Qtrly all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of payable silver, net of by-product credits for gold, lead and zinc, was $7.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: