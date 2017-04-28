BRIEF-Fortuna to hold June 12 AGM, discuss Fortbet tender offer

April 28 (Reuters) - Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv

* to hold AGM on June 12, discussion on Fortbet tender offer on agenda

* says in AGM materials, as expected, not proposing dividend from 2016 profit, reiterates future dividend policy to be announced after end-2017

* says in AGM materials company will prepare position statement on Fortbet offer before AGM

* majority shareholder Penta Investments, through its Fortbet Holdings subsidiary has announced a public offering at 98.69 crowns a share, below market price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: