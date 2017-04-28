FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Fortuna to hold June 12 AGM, discuss Fortbet tender offer
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 28, 2017 / 12:02 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Fortuna to hold June 12 AGM, discuss Fortbet tender offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv

* to hold AGM on June 12, discussion on Fortbet tender offer on agenda

* says in AGM materials, as expected, not proposing dividend from 2016 profit, reiterates future dividend policy to be announced after end-2017

* says in AGM materials company will prepare position statement on Fortbet offer before AGM

* majority shareholder Penta Investments, through its Fortbet Holdings subsidiary has announced a public offering at 98.69 crowns a share, below market price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.