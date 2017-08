May 31 (Reuters) - Forward Pharma A/S:

* Forward Pharma appeals the initial decision in the U.S. patent interference to the federal circuit

* Forward Pharma - filing of notice of appeal of PTAB decision that ended interference proceeding between forward 11/576,871 patent application and an issued Biogen patent

* Says appeal is expected to last ten months or longer