BRIEF-Forward Pharma appoints Claus Bo Svendsen as CEO

March 1 (Reuters) - Forward Pharma A/S

* Forward Pharma appoints Claus Bo Svendsen as chief executive officer and plans to reorganize to reduce burn rate following the settlement and license agreement with biogen

* Forward Pharma A/S - Svendsen succeeds Peder M. Andersen

* Forward Pharma A/S - plans to wind up its remaining research and development efforts

* Forward Pharma A/S - Andersen will retain his role as chief operating officer and serve until September 1, 2017

* Forward Pharma A/S - plans to pursue an organizational realignment to reduce personnel and operating expenses by mid-year 2017