FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Forward Pharma appoints Claus Bo Svendsen as CEO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 2:21 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Forward Pharma appoints Claus Bo Svendsen as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Forward Pharma A/S

* Forward Pharma appoints Claus Bo Svendsen as chief executive officer and plans to reorganize to reduce burn rate following the settlement and license agreement with biogen

* Forward Pharma A/S - Svendsen succeeds Peder M. Andersen

* Forward Pharma A/S - plans to wind up its remaining research and development efforts

* Forward Pharma A/S - Andersen will retain his role as chief operating officer and serve until September 1, 2017

* Forward Pharma A/S - plans to pursue an organizational realignment to reduce personnel and operating expenses by mid-year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.