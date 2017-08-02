FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Forward Pharma obtains shareholder approval of capital reduction
August 2, 2017 / 9:49 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Forward Pharma obtains shareholder approval of capital reduction

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Forward Pharma A/S

* Forward Pharma obtains shareholder approval of the planned capital reduction at the extraordinary general meeting

* Forward Pharma A/S - got ruling from Danish tax authorities covering holders of ordinary shares and holders of Forward's American depositary shares​

* Forward Pharma A/S - ‍based on ruling, company will not be withholding any part of proceeds from capital reduction for Danish tax​

* Forward Pharma A/S - ‍majority of votes cast at shareholder meeting approved plans to return EUR 917.7 million to shareholders through a capital reduction​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

