April 18 (Reuters) - Forward Pharma A/S-

* Forward Pharma reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operational results

* Forward Pharma A/S qtrly earnings per share $0.20

* Forward Pharma A/S qtrly non-gaap loss per share $0.25

* Forward Pharma A/S - intend to release future financial results semi-annually, with next report following the end of second quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: