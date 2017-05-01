FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Forward Pharma says chief financial officer Joel Sendek has left company
May 1, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Forward Pharma says chief financial officer Joel Sendek has left company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Forward Pharma A/S-

* Forward Pharma further aligns cost structure with focus following settlement and license agreement

* Forward Pharma A/S - chief financial officer Joel Sendek has left company, effective april 30, 2017

* Forward Pharma A/S - executive vice presidents rupert sandbrink and andrzej stano will be leaving company in q3 of 2017

* FORWARD PHARMA- some non-executive roles primarily in research and development to be made redundant, with goal of reducing total number of full-time employees to below 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

