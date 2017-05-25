FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Foschini says FY HEPS up 4.1 pct
May 25, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Foschini says FY HEPS up 4.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Foschini Group Ltd

* FY group turnover up 11,6% (constant currency +14.3%)to R23.5 billion (TFG africa*: +8,0%)

* FY headline earnings per share excluding acquisition costs up 4.1% (constant currency +5.7%) to 1099.2 cents

* Final dividend of 400 cents per share, total dividend of 720 cents per share - a 4.2% increase

* Net bad debt reduces by 5.4%

* Gross margin for year remained broadly consistent in all merchandise categories.

* Political and economic uncertainty continues to cloud outlook for domestic as well as global economy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

