BRIEF-Great Sun Foods scraps asset acquisition plan, shares to resume trading
* Says it scraps asset acquisition plan, shares to resume trading on July 5
July 4 Foschini Group Ltd
* Unit Foschini Retail has been referred to National Consumer Tribunal for allegedly being in breach of National Credit Act
* Unit sells club magazine subscriptions that National Credit Regulator considers to be "charging" a "fee" that is not permitted by NCA
* Co is of view that FRG's referral is based on "incorrect interpretation of applicable legislation"
* Says will oppose FRG's referral to NCT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it scraps asset acquisition plan, shares to resume trading on July 5
* Clariant says in contact with Corvex (Adds detail about activist investor targeting Nestle)