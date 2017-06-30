BRIEF-Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery's shareholder to cut stake within six months
June 30 Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Joint-Stock Co Ltd
June 30 Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a tech subsidiary and a logistics subsidiary with investment of 10 million yuan respectively
* Says its U.S.-based unit Ortho Development Corporation signed an exclusive distribution agreement with China-based firm China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd, regarding sales of artificial knee joint products produced by Ortho Development, in China