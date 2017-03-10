March 10 Fossil Group Inc

* On March 10, Co entered into a second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Second amendment reduces revolving credit commitment available under company's existing credit agreement to $850 million

* Second amendment also removes incremental term loan that was available under credit agreement

* Second amendment also extends maturity date of credit agreement to March 17, 2019