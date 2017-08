April 24 (Reuters) - Fosun International Ltd :

* Progress on acquisition of controlling interest in Gland Pharma Limited

* Termination date was extended to 27 april 2017 in accordance with share purchase agreement

* Fosun Pharma, buyer, KKR, founder shareholders & target co entered into amendment agreement to extend termination date