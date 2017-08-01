BRIEF-Foundation Medicine entered into amendment letter agreement with Roche Finance

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Foundation Medicine Inc

* Foundation Medicine Inc - co entered into amendment letter agreement with Roche Finance Ltd amending credit facility agreement, dated August 2, 2016

* Foundation Medicine - amendment amends existing credit facility to provide for extension of period during which co may borrow funds from 3 to 4 yrs

* Foundation Medicine Inc - amendment increases available funds from $100 million to $200 million