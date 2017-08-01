FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 8:36 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Foundation Medicine entered into amendment letter agreement with Roche Finance

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Foundation Medicine Inc

* Foundation Medicine Inc - co entered into amendment letter agreement with Roche Finance Ltd amending credit facility agreement, dated August 2, 2016

* Foundation Medicine - amendment amends existing credit facility to provide for extension of period during which co may borrow funds from 3 to 4 yrs

* Foundation Medicine Inc - amendment increases available funds from $100 million to $200 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID: nEOLLBw6l] Further company coverage:

